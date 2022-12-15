- Home
Chinese Mainland Reports 1,944 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,944 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
