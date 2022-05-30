UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 20 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 8 In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 20 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including eight in Beijing, and six each in Tianjin and Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

A total of 102 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in eight provincial-level regions, including 61 in Shanghai, 19 in Hebei, five each in Liaoning, Jilin and Xinjiang, and four in Beijing.

Following the recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 2,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

