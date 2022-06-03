Chinese mainland reports 20 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 20 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including eight each in Beijing and Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday.

A total of 54 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including nine in Guangxi, eight in Shanghai, seven each in Beijing and Liaoning.

With 212 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery, 1,872 patients were still receiving treatment on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.