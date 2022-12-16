UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 2,091 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Chinese mainland reports 2,091 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 2,091 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 2,145 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

12 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

12 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

12 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.