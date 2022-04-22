UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 2,119 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 1,931 In Shanghai

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Chinese mainland reports 2,119 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,931 in Shanghai

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 2,119 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,931 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday.

Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 63 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 15,698 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, out of a total of 16,383 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,730 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, there were 30,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Thursday saw 11 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,674.

Related Topics

China Jilin Beijing Shanghai All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

10 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

21 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

21 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

21 minutes ago
 President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

27 minutes ago
 Footwear exports surge 17.92% to $116.686 mln 9 mo ..

Footwear exports surge 17.92% to $116.686 mln 9 months

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.