Chinese Mainland Reports 214 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 214 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 1,123 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 270 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 249,776 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

