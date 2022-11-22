Chinese mainland reports 2,145 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 2,145 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Altogether 25,754 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 1,137 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.

Monday saw two new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,231.