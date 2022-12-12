Chinese mainland reports 2,171 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 2,171 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 6,455 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,663 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.