Chinese Mainland Reports 2,171 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Chinese mainland reports 2,171 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 2,171 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 6,455 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,663 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

