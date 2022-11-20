- Home
Chinese Mainland Reports 2,204 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 2,204 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
