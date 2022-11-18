Chinese mainland reports 2,276 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 2,276 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 22,853 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 1,057 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 258,090 on the mainland.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.