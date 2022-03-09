UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 233 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 233 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 94 were reported in Jilin, 59 in Shandong, 17 in Shaanxi, 12 in Tianjin, and 11 in Hebei and Jiangsu respectively.

The rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 104 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, said the commission.

Fifteen new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Related Topics

China Jilin Tianjin Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

Balochistan EPA initiates action against SOPs viol ..

Balochistan EPA initiates action against SOPs violations

18 minutes ago
 Bara Dam's construction awaits go ahead to generat ..

Bara Dam's construction awaits go ahead to generate 5.8MW electricity

20 minutes ago
 PM's popularity increased manifold in last two wee ..

PM's popularity increased manifold in last two weeks: Hammad

20 minutes ago
 Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness ..

Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness routine

42 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition leader's release stirs cautiou ..

Tanzania opposition leader's release stirs cautious hope

20 minutes ago
 SABS university graduate honored with Mehdi Ali Mi ..

SABS university graduate honored with Mehdi Ali Mirza Award

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>