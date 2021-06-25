Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of them, six each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, five in Sichuan, two in Yunnan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Hunan, and Gansu, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw seven suspected cases newly reported in Shanghai. All of them are imported cases.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the mainland, it added.