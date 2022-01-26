Chinese mainland reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 14 were reported in Beijing, four in Heilongjiang, two in Xinjiang, and one each in Hebei, Liaoning, Henan, and Guangdong, according to the commission.

Tuesday also saw reports of 20 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

A total of 64 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, 44 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,749.

There were 2,487 patients still under treatment on Tuesday, of whom eight were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.