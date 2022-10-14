UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 249 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Chinese mainland reports 249 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 249 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 56 in Inner Mongolia and 53 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday.

A total of 1,010 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 254 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 245,486.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

