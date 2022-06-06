UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 25 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Chinese mainland reports 25 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 25 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, five in Beijing and four in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

A total of 61 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 33 in Inner Mongolia, 13 in Liaoning, five in Sichuan and four in Shanghai.

A total of 257 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 217,936 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai Mongolia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

45 minutes ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

54 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

58 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

2 hours ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.