Chinese Mainland Reports 2,641 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 2,641 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

