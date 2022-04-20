UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 2,753 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 2,494 In Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Chinese mainland reports 2,753 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,494 in Shanghai

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 2,753 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,494 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission (NHC)'s report Wednesday.

Apart from Shanghai, 14 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 133 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and two in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 16,407 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 17,066 on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,365 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, there were 30,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Tuesday saw seven deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,655 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

Related Topics

China Jilin Beijing Shanghai All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

21 seconds ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

17 minutes ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

31 minutes ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

1 hour ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.