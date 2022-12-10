UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 3,034 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Chinese mainland reports 3,034 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 3,034 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 10,551 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 4,681 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

