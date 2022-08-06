UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 310 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Chinese mainland reports 310 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Friday reported 310 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 262 were in Hainan, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 275 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 212 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 223,498 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

18 minutes ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

1 hour ago
 PM establishes relief fund assistance for people o ..

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people of flooded areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.