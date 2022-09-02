UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 318 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 318 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 128 were in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 1,567 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 24 provincial-level regions.

A total of 483 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 232,408 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

