Chinese mainland reports 324 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 324 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 1,153 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 234 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 250,010 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.