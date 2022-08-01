Chinese mainland reports 33 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 33 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Gansu and nine in Guangxi, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

A total of 244 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 137 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 222,690.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226