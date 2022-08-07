Chinese mainland reports 337 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 337 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 297 were in Hainan, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 399 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 153 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 223,651 on the mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.