Chinese mainland reports 3,405 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 3,405 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 31,504 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 1,893 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,232