Chinese Mainland Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases, All Imported

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Chinese mainland reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 36 imported COVID-19 cases and no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Among the imported cases, 15 were reported in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, four each in Tianjin and Guangdong, two each in Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and one each in Henan, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, said the commission.

