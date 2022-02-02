UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 36 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 36 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 27 on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 15 were reported in the province of Zhejiang, 12 in Tianjin, six in Guangdong, two in Beijing, and one in Hebei, according to the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

Besides, a total of 27 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

Following the recovery of 145 patients on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,802.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.

