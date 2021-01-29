Chinese mainland reports 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 52 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 locally transmitted and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 21 were reported in Heilongjiang, 13 in Jilin, and one each in Beijing and Hebei, the commission said in its daily report.

Two suspected cases were reported, with one each in Shanghai and Beijing.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

By the end of Thursday, the mainland had reported 4,673 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,373 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 300 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,378 by Thursday, including 1,802 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 99 were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,940 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, and 38,876 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday saw 42 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which 19 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 12 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

There were 996 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, of which 293 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Thursday, 10,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 177 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 47 cases in Macao SAR, and 895 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 9,239 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in Macao SAR, and 809 in Taiwan.