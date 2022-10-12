- Home
Chinese Mainland Reports 374 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 374 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 in Shanxi and 62 in Xinjiang, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.
