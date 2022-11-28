Chinese Mainland Reports 3,748 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 3,748 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Altogether 36,304 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 2,103 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.