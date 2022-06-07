UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 39 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Monday reported 39 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 20 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.

Liaoning reported 13 cases while Shanghai and Sichuan each reported three on Monday, the commission said.

A total of 85 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 49 in Inner Mongolia, 19 in Liaoning, seven in Shanghai, four in Jilin and two in Beijing.

A total of 160 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,096 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.

