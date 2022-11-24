- Home
Chinese Mainland Reports 3,927 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 3,927 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
