Chinese Mainland Reports 3,933 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 3,933 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 28,894 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,378 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.

