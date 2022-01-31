UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 40 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 54 on Saturday.

Of the local cases reported Sunday, 24 were in the eastern province of Zhejiang; 11 in north China's Tianjin Municipality; three in Beijing, and one each in northeast China's Heilongjiang and central China's Henan, according to the latest data from the National Health Commission.

Besides, a total of 18 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Sunday, compared with 27 the previous day.

Following the recovery of 147 patients on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,937 from 2,026 a day earlier.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636 for more than a year.

