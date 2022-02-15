UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 40 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 29 were reported in Liaoning, eight in Jiangsu, two in Guangdong, and one in Guangxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw nine provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 44 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, 37 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,094.

There were 1,398 patients still under treatment on Monday, of whom six were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

>