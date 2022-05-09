Chinese mainland reports 401 new local COVID-19 cases, 322 in Shanghai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 401 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 322 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Apart from Shanghai, six other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 33 in Beijing and 28 in Guangdong.

Shanghai also reported 3,625 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Sunday, out of a total of 3,859 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 849 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 8,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Sunday saw 11 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.