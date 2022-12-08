UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 4,031 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 4,031 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 17,134 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,767 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

