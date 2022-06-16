Chinese mainland reports 42 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 42 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing, 13 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and nine in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 38 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in six provincial-level regions, including 21 in Inner Mongolia, seven in Shanghai, and four in Beijing.

Following the recovery of 65 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 948 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.