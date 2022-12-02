UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 4,233 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Chinese mainland reports 4,233 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 4,233 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 30,539 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 2,877 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.

