Chinese mainland reports 440 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Friday reported 440 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 128 were in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 1,379 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Friday, including 524 in Tibet and 168 in Heilongjiang, said the commission in its report.