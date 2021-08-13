UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 47 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Chinese mainland reports 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 26 in Jiangsu Province, 14 in Henan, four in Hubei, two in Hunan and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 52 new imported cases, including 17 in Henan, nine each in Guangdong and Yunnan, seven in Guangxi, five in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Liaoning, Shandong and Shaanxi.

One suspected case was newly reported in Henan on Thursday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 7,809 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 7,076 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 733 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,260 by Thursday, including 1,884 patients still receiving treatment, 62 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,740 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 34 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 499 asymptomatic cases, of which 391 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

Related Topics

China Died Shanghai From

Recent Stories

Fesco to hold ceremonies on Independence Day

Fesco to hold ceremonies on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher

1 minute ago
 Independence Day of Pakistan: A zenith of Muslims' ..

Independence Day of Pakistan: A zenith of Muslims' epic struggle for separate ho ..

1 minute ago
 Afghan President to Address Nation as Taliban Exte ..

Afghan President to Address Nation as Taliban Extend Territorial Gains - Reports

1 minute ago
 Man alongwith two sons shot dead in Karak

Man alongwith two sons shot dead in Karak

1 minute ago
 BRT buses decorated with national flags

BRT buses decorated with national flags

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.