Chinese mainland reports 526 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 526 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 3,894 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 267 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 252,004 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.