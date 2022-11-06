Chinese Mainland Reports 526 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 08:20 AM
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 526 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Altogether 3,894 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 267 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 252,004 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.