Chinese Mainland Reports 54 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 27 were reported in Heilongjiang, eight in Hebei, another eight in Gansu, three in Shandong, two each in Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Qinghai, and one each in Beijing and Ningxia, the commission said.

Monday also saw 17 new imported cases, including four previously reported asymptomatic carriers, it said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

A total of 9,654 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 9,275 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 379 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,314 by Monday, including 912 patients still receiving treatment.

Among them, 35 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,766 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 392 asymptomatic cases, of which 351 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,347 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,417 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,034 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 73 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

