Chinese Mainland Reports 54 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Chinese mainland reports 54 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 54 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 25 in Beijing, 14 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and 13 in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

A total of 65 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions, including 38 in Beijing, 10 in Inner Mongolia, and six in Jilin.

Following the recovery of 47 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 949 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

