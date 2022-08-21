UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 553 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Chinese mainland reports 553 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 553 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 440 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 1,628 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday, including 625 in Hainan and 560 in the Tibet Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 396 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 225,749 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

Related Topics

China Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

4 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

13 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

13 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

14 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.