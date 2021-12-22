UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 57 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:20 PM

Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 53 were reported in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,544 by Tuesday, including 1,765 patients still receiving treatment, of whom seven were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,143 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, all arriving from outside the mainland.

Related Topics

China Died Tianjin Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

67th BoG meeting held in Karachi

67th BoG meeting held in Karachi

2 seconds ago
 Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of S ..

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

10 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan bea ..

Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan beats Australia  in Australia

14 minutes ago
 UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people i ..

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people in Malaysia

40 minutes ago
 Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a l ..

Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a land without food

36 minutes ago
 Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong' ..

Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong's Chief Executive

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.