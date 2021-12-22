Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 53 were reported in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,544 by Tuesday, including 1,765 patients still receiving treatment, of whom seven were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,143 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, all arriving from outside the mainland.