Chinese Mainland Reports 57 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 57 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Guangdong and eight in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
