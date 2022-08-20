UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 578 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Chinese mainland reports 578 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 578 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 469 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 1,591 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Friday, including 732 in Hainan and 501 in the Tibet Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 156 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 225,353 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

