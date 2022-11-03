UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 581 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 08:40 AM

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 581 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 2,669 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 271 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 251,162 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

