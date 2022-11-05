Chinese Mainland Reports 596 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 08:20 AM
BEIJING, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 596 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 3,063 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 251 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 251,737 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.