Chinese mainland reports 60 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Monday reported 60 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Beijing, 15 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and three in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 67 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in eight provincial-level regions.

On Monday, 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,832 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.